American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $231.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.49. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $240.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

