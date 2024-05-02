American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Shares of AFG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.90. 82,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.92. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

