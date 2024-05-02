Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.05

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 58033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

