AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74-$6.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AME. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AME opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

