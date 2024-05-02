AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. 298,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,545. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.