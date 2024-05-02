Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.85. 428,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,250. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

