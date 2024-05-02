Analysts Set Expectations for CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of CECO opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.14 million, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 36.6% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 483,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

