Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $66.11

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in KB Home by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

