Analyzing Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & The Competition

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 24.69% -416.52% -2.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.42 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.33 billion $14.57 million 5.59

Volatility and Risk

Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have a beta of -100.49, meaning that their average stock price is 10,149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 413 923 1332 52 2.38

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels competitors beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

