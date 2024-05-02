Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $20,307,000. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,751,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

