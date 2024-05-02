Anexo Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anexo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Anexo Group stock opened at GBX 63.40 ($0.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.23. The company has a market cap of £74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.66. Anexo Group has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 101.40 ($1.27).

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

