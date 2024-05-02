Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) versus InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Financial Review

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annexon and InterCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Annexon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A N/A -$134.24 million ($1.78) -2.67 InterCure $414.79 million 0.33 $13.36 million $0.13 22.77

InterCure has higher revenue and earnings than Annexon. Annexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Annexon has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCure has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Annexon and InterCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -66.54% -53.52% InterCure N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of InterCure shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Annexon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Annexon and InterCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 6 0 3.00 InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Annexon currently has a consensus price target of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 203.76%. Given Annexon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than InterCure.

Summary

InterCure beats Annexon on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) that is in Phase 3 program for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy; and ANX1502, a novel oral small molecule inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for autoimmune indications. In addition, it develops ANX009, a C1q-blocking Fab that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with lupus nephritis. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About InterCure

(Get Free Report)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.