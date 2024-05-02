ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $145,144,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,988,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $8.53 on Thursday, hitting $312.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.51 and its 200-day moving average is $322.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

