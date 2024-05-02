ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $8.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.28. 296,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,188. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.51 and a 200-day moving average of $322.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

