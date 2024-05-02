AON (NYSE:AON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,416,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,426 shares.The stock last traded at $284.92 and had previously closed at $280.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in AON by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.