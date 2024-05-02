Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $283.55 on Thursday. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.28 and a 200 day moving average of $313.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AON will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at AON

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of AON by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

