APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.29. APA has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

