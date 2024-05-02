APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

