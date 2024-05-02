APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.
APA Stock Performance
APA stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on APA
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.