Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Down 7%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.93. 572,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 768,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

