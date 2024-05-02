Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.85)-($0.79) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.68). The company issued revenue guidance of $615-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.63 million. Appian also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

