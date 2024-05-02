Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.30 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

