Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85-21.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.52 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.93.

Aptiv stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

