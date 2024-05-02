Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of APTV traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,640. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

