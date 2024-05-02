Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.