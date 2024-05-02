Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $96.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

