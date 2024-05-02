Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

