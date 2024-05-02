Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $102.51 million and $10.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00057482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

