Aris Mining (ARMN) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aris Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Aris Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aris Mining
|2.09%
|8.73%
|4.05%
|Aris Mining Competitors
|-51.60%
|-3.37%
|-0.10%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Aris Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aris Mining
|$447.67 million
|$11.42 million
|202.00
|Aris Mining Competitors
|$1.62 billion
|-$84.44 million
|3.99
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aris Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Aris Mining Competitors
|856
|3255
|3967
|103
|2.41
As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 234.99%. Given Aris Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Aris Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.
