Aris Mining (ARMN) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aris Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -51.60% -3.37% -0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 202.00 Aris Mining Competitors $1.62 billion -$84.44 million 3.99

Analyst Recommendations

Aris Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 856 3255 3967 103 2.41

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 234.99%. Given Aris Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

