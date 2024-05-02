Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.