Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Arrow Financial stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $388.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

