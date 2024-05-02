Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Insider Sells $15,951.05 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) insider Nicole S. White sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $15,951.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,547.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 6.4 %

ASMB stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

