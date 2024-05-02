Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,729 shares of company stock valued at $561,450. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

