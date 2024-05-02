AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.55% from the stock’s current price.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

AtriCure Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AtriCure by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

