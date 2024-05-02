Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $94.75 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $2,695,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $16,172,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

