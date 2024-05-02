Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 127,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

