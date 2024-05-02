Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,418. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

