AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.74

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 152220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

