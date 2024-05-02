Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $312.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

AXON opened at $311.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $263.59. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.