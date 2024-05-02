Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 265,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 743,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,144. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

