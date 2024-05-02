Barclays Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $282.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

ADP stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.87. 405,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.11. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $965,274. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

