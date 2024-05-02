Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 31,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Barclays by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

