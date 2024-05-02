Barclays Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $132.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 514,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $143.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 305.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

