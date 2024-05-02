Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.50. 1,111,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.