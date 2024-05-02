Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,027,592. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOLD

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.