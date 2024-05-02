Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCCS. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $663,770.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock valued at $681,785,331. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after buying an additional 3,439,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

