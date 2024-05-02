Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 436,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

