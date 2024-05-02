Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAX

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.