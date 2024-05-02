Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Belden by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,216,000 after buying an additional 111,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Belden by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

