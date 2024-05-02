Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $627,399.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $11.15.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.