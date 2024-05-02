Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $627,399.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.