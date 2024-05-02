Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.11.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $387.85. 134,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,483. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $396.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.55 and a 200 day moving average of $285.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.42, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,308.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $4,840,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

